Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

It’s an opportune time for action and cleaner water

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlRiJ_0bfuwk4l00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

In the wake of what has become a legacy of inadequate commitment and investments of financial and technical resources at the state and federal levels, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is optimistic that seizing current opportunities can put Pennsylvania back on track toward its goals for cleaner local rivers and streams and saving the bay.

But time is running out.

Roughly 25,450 miles of Pennsylvania waters are harmed by pollution; and that number grows with each new report.

The bay is resilient, but the job of restoring it is far from over.

With the 2025 deadline to achieve the Clean Water Blueprint looming, opportunities exist and success rests with the state and federal levels doing their parts. Increased investments in regenerative agriculture strategies in Pennsylvania are good for farm productivity and keeping soil and nitrogen on the land instead of running into local waters.

CBF sees exciting opportunities for the federal government to invest significantly more in Pennsylvania on regenerative farming practices that are most effective at improving water quality.

Congress just adopted a budget that boosts funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture by tens of billions of dollars. It’s important that a significant portion of that increase goes to providing farmers the financial and technical support to adopt and maintain these beneficial practices.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act making its way through Congress is another opportunity to bolster federal funding to help Pennsylvania meet its clean water goals. The bill calls for the Chesapeake Bay Program to get an additional $238 million over the next five years. Pennsylvania would see a portion of the extra $47.6 million a year to fund important conservation work.

The Billion for the Bay proposal before Congressional leadership, presented by governors of the six Bay states, mayor of Washington, D.C., and chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, represents the kind of additional investments Congress could make to boost work toward Blueprint goals.

The Climate Stewardship Act would provide billions of dollars in investments in the USDA’s working lands conservation programs with funding directed toward climate stewardship practices.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, has authored legislation to create a new Civilian Conservation Corps that would put people to work restoring waterways and public lands, adopting sustainable farming practices and improving resilience to climate change in local communities.

There is an opportunity in the new Clean Streams Fund, introduced by a bipartisan group lead by state Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming. Senate Bill 832 proposes some of the $250 million of the $7 billion in ARP money Pennsylvania received go into the fund that would support the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).

Passing Senate Bill 465 to establish ACAP is an opportunity to fund local farm projects through county conservation districts.

Farmers have shown they are willing to invest their time, land, limited funds and effort to clean and protect local rivers and streams. But they need greater investments from state and federal sources if they are to expand and finish the job.

With this optimism we see in these opportunities and as vigilant watchdogs for the bay, CBF will continue to demand accountability at all levels .

In 2014, and in compliance with the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint and Clean Water Act, Bay states including Pennsylvania committed to developing and implementing plans to reach the pollution-reduction goals. The federal Environmental Protection Agency said it would impose consequences if plans or implementation were insufficient.

As it stands now, Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) achieves less than 75 percent of the nitrogen reduction needed and requires an additional $324 million annually.

When final plans submitted by Pennsylvania and New York fell short of the goals, EPA accepted them anyway.

So, CBF and its partners, and the attorneys general for Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and Delaware filed separate lawsuits over EPA’s failure to uphold its Clean Water Act obligations to ensure that state plans reduce pollution sufficiently to restore water quality in the bay.

State and federal opportunities for cleaner rivers and streams exist. It’s long past time to seize the moment and make things right for Pennsylvania and the Bay.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Clean Water Act#Water Quality#Cbf#Congressional#Usda#D Scranton#Clean Streams Fund#Senate#Arp#Acap#Wip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Environmentvillages-news.com

Rebuttal to ‘Crucial opportunity for climate action’

A recent Villages-News.com Opinion piece called “Crucial opportunity for climate action” is an excellent conglomeration of … he said, they said, sky is falling, send money, yada, yada, yada. This type of rhetoric is the alarmists’ classic method of creating scary scenarios, with ever-changing deadlines, and we “know what’s best for you” advice. This is how they obtain approval to raise your taxes, while limiting your air-conditioning to reduce CO2 — which by the way — is the breath of life for all life on earth.
Montgomery County, PApa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Award

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth. The $5.2...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

EPA: Climate change disproportionately affects marginalized communities

The effects of climate change disproportionately fall on "underserved communities who are least able to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding, and other impacts," according to an Environmental Protection Agency report released Thursday. Why it matters: “The impacts of climate change that we are feeling...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Democrats running out of time for climate change action

Democrats' Beltway drama over their $3.5 trillion spending package could influence the outcomes at a critical United Nations climate summit this fall. Driving the news: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling for a "pause" in senior Democrats' plan to move a $3.5 trillion package that would include major clean energy and climate measures.
Williamsport, PAtherecord-online.com

DEP approves environmentally protective methods for land application of FPRs from Nicholas Meat

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it has approved alternative Best Management Practices (BMPs) with environmentally protective conditions for the land application of food processing residual (FPR) during inclement weather in response to a proposal from Nicholas Meat, LLC, of Loganton. “The proposed alternative BMP...
Environment95.3 MNC

AFBF: EPA Should Keep “Navigable” in New WOTUS Rule

The American Farm Bureau Federation submitted recommendations Friday on the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS). The comments were filed with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers. In June 2021, the EPA announced its intent to revise the definition of WOTUS and solicited pre-proposal recommendations.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

EPA Extends Deadline to Rid Products of Toxic Chemical

Businesses making or shipping electronic and other goods have until March 8, 2022, to comply with a rule banning a flame retardant chemical from their products, the EPA announced Friday. The Environmental Protection Agency’s extension is the second one aimed at helping companies comply with a Jan. 6 final regulation...
Pennsylvania StateObserver-Reporter

EDITORIAL: Litter remains a perennial problem in Pennsylvania

“We’ll always have Paris,” Humphrey Bogart told Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca.”. Here in Pennsylvania, we’ll always have litter, which is not nearly as picturesque or romantic as Paris. Despite decades of public education and cleanups, and hours upon hours of volunteer time, litter remains a perennial problem in Pennsylvania. Sure,...
EnvironmentU.S. Department of State

It’s Water’s Moment

The climate crisis is right here, right now. The impacts of climate change are already being felt around the world as more frequent and extreme floods and droughts impact agriculture, industry, energy, fisheries, ecosystems, the economy, and our own health. While water supplies are becoming increasingly unpredictable, water is also key to building climate resilience and adapting to climate change.
Agriculturefloridianpress.com

Florida Crystals’ Okeelanta Files Action to Enforce Water Supply Rules

Since Governor Ron DeSantis (R) assumed office in 2018, environmental concerns have plagued the Sunshine State. The Governor has asserted that his Administration is committed to continuing to respond to the concerns as issues linger. As a response, Congress developed the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which aims for environmental preservation along with safeguarding water supplies. In the most recent development, Okeelanta, a Florida Crystals subsidiary, has filed with a Court to enforce water supply rules.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

OUC’s Water Quality & Water Conservation

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
EducationKokomo Tribune

Editorial: It's time to take action against systemic racism

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently took another baby step toward addressing systemic racism in Indiana. On Aug. 10, Holcomb’s office lauded the launch of a “public disparity data portal” online as a “view into current equity gaps that exist in health, public safety, social services, education and workforce.”. The press release...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Hopes That Dry Year Will Prompt Action on Water Management and Storage

There is hope that the unfortunate conditions of California’s water supply this year will prompt decisive action on water management and storage. President and CEO of Western Growers, Dave Puglia noted that his conversations with growers have been disheartening. There is significant concern that if California gets another dry year, many farmers will not be able to recover. The dire circumstances of the current water year underscore the imperative need for an updated approach to water management.
Congress & Courtsedf.org

Congress: It’s Time for Ambitious Action on Climate Change

Congress is building momentum toward bold clean energy policies that will create millions of jobs, accelerate clean energy and fight climate change. The bipartisan infrastructure deal the Senate passed in August was a positive and necessary first step. And now, we are looking forward to ambitious action that will help tackle the broad scope of the climate change crisis we all face.
AgricultureSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Farming not the problem in climate control debate

To farmers and ranchers, it seems like agriculture gets more than its share of blame for whatever problem grabs headlines. Climate and, more specifically, greenhouse gas emissions, are no exception. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture’s share of total U.S. emissions is about 10%. This is less than...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy