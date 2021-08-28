Dallas Zoo’s 31-Year-Old Chimpanzee, Kirk, Passes Away

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo said it is mourning the loss of its 31-year-old chimpanzee, Kirk.

The zoo said he suddenly stopped breathing on Wednesday, August 25, just before the primate zoologists’ rounds at the end of the day.

“The team immediately jumped into action to administer life-saving measures, but sadly, he was already gone,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said the chimp didn’t show any sign of heart-related illness or distress in the days or weeks leading up to his sudden passing, but a necropsy revealed heart disease as his cause of death.

“Kirk was known as a sweet chimp who loved to eat carrots and energetically gallop around the habitat. He will be dearly missed. Please keep our Zoo family in your thoughts, especially the primate team, as we mourn this sudden loss,” the zoo said.