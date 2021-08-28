Long drive from St. George for PCHS Miners football team

ST. GEORGE, Utah. — The Park City High School Miners Varsity Football Team traveled to St. George to match up against the Pine View Panthers last night. The Panthers are now 3 – 0 overall while the Miners are the opposite record early in this season at 0 – 3. Despite Will Mccurdy scoring three touchdowns for the Miners, Pine View won this week’s game 35 – 49.

Consistently scoring seven points in each of the first three quarters and capping the game off with 14 in the fourth, wasn’t enough against Pine View’s doubling that in the first, the second, and the fourth quarter.

Hundreds were in attendance at the hot and dry stadium where their hometeam quarterback, Woods, dominated the field with his long touchdown throws.

With four minutes to go in the first, Pine View evened the score to seven all with a 72-yard touchdown pass which they followed with a 75-yard repeat with two to go in the half.

A 52-yard touchdown pass, again by Pine View, came in the second half directly after which Park City scored a rushing touchdown.

At halftime, it was 14 – 28 Panthers.

The Miners’ rushing touchdown in the middle of the third brought it to 21 – 28. Pine View, in the fourth quarter, scored a 20-yard rushing touchdown with 11 minutes to go.

Then when two minutes remained on the clock, Park City got a rushing touchdown. Leaving a minute to go in the game, a fumble recovery by Park City lead to a touchdown pass for the Miners putting the score at 35 – 49 where it stayed.

This Friday, Sept 3, at home, Park City takes on Salt Lake City’s 0 – 2 overall East High. The game starts at 7 pm.

