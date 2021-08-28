Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moncks Corner, SC

Harbor Freight Tools To Open In Moncks Corner Sept. 21

By The Berkeley Observer
Posted by 
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcLyU_0bfuwNyA00
COURTESY: Tom Campbell/The Berkeley Observer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – A popular hardware retailer will soon open its doors for business in Moncks Corner. Harbor Freight Tools is scheduled to welcome customers to its new Berkeley County store on Sept. 21.

The tool and equipment store, which is at 1013 Old U.S. 52, will be located in the former Sears Hometown Store in the Big Lots Shopping Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dZLX_0bfuwNyA00
COURTESY: Tom Campbell/The Berkeley Observer

To get ready for opening day, the retailer is looking to fill many full and part-time positions ranging from stocking associates, stocking supervisors, sales managers and more. Hourly rates start at $13 per hour and go up from there. To view available job openings at the upcoming Moncks Corner location, click here .

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Harbor Freight Tools operates a chain of retail stores in more than 1,200 locations around the country. There are 20 stores throughout South Carolina, including one in North Charleston. The Berkeley County location will make the second store in the Lowcountry.

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Harbor Freight Tools To Open In Moncks Corner Sept. 21 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

474
Followers
91
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
Moncks Corner, SC
Business
State
California State
City
North Charleston, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Business
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Freight Tools#Freight#Real Estate#Sears Hometown Store#Post A Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County School District Expands Adult Education Offerings

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – As the Lowcountry continues to experience growth, Berkeley County School District’s adult education program grows with it. To meet the needs of the local workforce, BCSD is now offering adult education classes five days a week (previously three). In addition, the program is now offering night classes on four nights each week (previously two). Classes are […] The post Berkeley County School District Expands Adult Education Offerings appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Moncks Corner, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Moncks Corner Honors The 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The country continues to mourn the loss of the 13 service members killed during a suicide bombing attack at the airport in Kabul Afghanistan on Thursday, Aug. 26. To honor the 11 Marines, one U.S. Navy sailor and U.S. Army soldier, Moncks Corner has lined both sides of Main Street with 13 American flags. “God Bless […] The post Moncks Corner Honors The 13 Service Members Killed In Kabul Airport Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – This September, Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, teachers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. Prize drawings will be for children, teens and adults.  Throughout the month, […] The post Sign Up For A Berkeley County Library Card For A Chance To Win A Prize appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Saint Stephen, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

St. Stephen Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner, 1 Person Arrested

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in St. Stephen. According to Coroner George Oliver, he is 37-year-old Sherwood Johnson. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on 103 Gourdin Street. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, Oliver said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The Berkeley […] The post St. Stephen Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner, 1 Person Arrested appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

36 Citations, 7 Arrests Made During 3-Day Enforcement Campaign: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to target aggressive and impaired drivers. The operation ran from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug. 28. This traffic operation was executed with the end of “100 Deadly Days of Summer” in mind. The “100 Deadly Days of Summer” is the […] The post 36 Citations, 7 Arrests Made During 3-Day Enforcement Campaign: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Face Masks To Be Required On Berkeley County School Buses

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If your child rides the school bus in Berkeley County, they’ll be required to mask up. On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) issued the memorandum, “Face Coverings on School Buses.” The SCDE plans to once again enforce the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring the use of face coverings by […] The post Face Masks To Be Required On Berkeley County School Buses appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy