COURTESY: Tom Campbell/The Berkeley Observer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – A popular hardware retailer will soon open its doors for business in Moncks Corner. Harbor Freight Tools is scheduled to welcome customers to its new Berkeley County store on Sept. 21.

The tool and equipment store, which is at 1013 Old U.S. 52, will be located in the former Sears Hometown Store in the Big Lots Shopping Center.

COURTESY: Tom Campbell/The Berkeley Observer

To get ready for opening day, the retailer is looking to fill many full and part-time positions ranging from stocking associates, stocking supervisors, sales managers and more. Hourly rates start at $13 per hour and go up from there. To view available job openings at the upcoming Moncks Corner location, click here .

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Harbor Freight Tools operates a chain of retail stores in more than 1,200 locations around the country. There are 20 stores throughout South Carolina, including one in North Charleston. The Berkeley County location will make the second store in the Lowcountry.

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Harbor Freight Tools To Open In Moncks Corner Sept. 21 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .