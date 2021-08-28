Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Champion Hill isn’t earth-shattering, but a fun gamemode worth trying

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first public playtest is available for PlayStation players this weekend, and while there is only one game mode available, it makes a pretty good first impression. Champion Hill is a new multiplayer mode that turns the series’ 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight mode into a tournament that plays out until one team is left standing. The idea is simple; each team starts with 12 lives (in 2v2 at least) and will be put up against one of seven other teams for a minute. During that time, your team must kill the enemy as much as possible while saving your lives before being put against another team. If your team dies with no lives remaining, you are eliminated.