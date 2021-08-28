Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Green Bay Packers: Instant Takeaways from Preseason Finale

By Paul Bretl
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers final preseason game is in the books as they suffered another loss—but who cares. Once again, many of the Packers key contributors this season were sitting out — which was the right move — but there was still plenty to watch with several roster spots up for grabs and cuts looming.

dairylandexpress.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
329K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Instant Takeaways#Packers#The Green Bay Packers#Ir#Pff#Ento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trolls haters with instagram story featuring Matt LaFleur

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram showing him hugging Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur: “They said we wouldn’t get along.”. Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know his relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is A-okay. So he posted a photo to his Instagram story showing...
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons Packers will win 2022 Super Bowl: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur combo is too deadly

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.
NFLYardbarker

Packers Sign Snapper To Challenge Bradley

Hunter Bradley hung onto his job as the Green Bay Packers’ long snapper but that doesn’t mean it’s a permanent gig. The Packers on Thursday signed Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. To make room, they released defensive tackle Willington Previlon. Bradley mostly went through camp unchallenged to retain the...
NFLCBS Sports

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says recent conversations with Aaron Rodgers have been 'excellent'

Green Bay Packers fans are probably still exhaling after having to hold their breath for months this offseason when it came to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly requested a change of scenery this offseason, and even considered retirement at one point. The team was able to bring him back by redoing his contract and making several concessions -- including that they would revisit his situation at the end of the year.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Packers is in ‘better place’?

After an offseason of turmoil, it sounds as if Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are settling into their mutual responsibilities comfortably. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said his understanding was that the situation between Rodgers and the Packers had improved significantly, and the two sides were working fine together despite what was said and done during the offseason.
NFLDetroit Free Press

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will have his second taste of preseason action when he and his team play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon. Jets coach Robert Saleh plans to give Wilson more time on the field this week. In Week 1 of the preseason, Wilson appeared in two series and went 6-for-9 for 63 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.
NFLchatsports.com

Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers wrap up preseason play against Buffalo Bills

Jason Wilde offers three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Buffalo Bills in their final preseason game Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets — and the two joint practices the Packers had with them — No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love (above) apparently is cleared for takeoff after taking part in 11-on-11 work during both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s plan is for Love to start and play at least the first half.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers add long snapper to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added former Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Packers.com. Wirtel joins former UCLA kicker JJ Molson as the only two special teamers on the practice squad. He will be able to serve as a backup to Hunter Bradley and is able to join the active roster if needed under the NFL’s loosened roster movement rules for 2021.
NFL247Sports

Green Bay Packers preseason: Aaron Rodgers says it's 'championship or disappointment' in 2021

Two weeks remain until kickoff for the 2021 NFL regular season, one which will see veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers after his future with the franchise was anything but certain earlier in the offseason. And as the 37-year-old Rodgers prepare for his 17th go-around in the league, the Packers signal-caller and his teammates are setting the bar high as the franchise seeks its first Super Bowl Championship since the 2010 campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy