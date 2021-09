1.) The Lions did not play particularly well in the first half against the Steelers. What is your reaction to the Lions' loss to the Steelers?. Vito Chirco: The defense is going to be bad again, and the offense isn't going to be good enough. The tackling was absolutely atrocious in the first half of Saturday's preseason contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it needs to be shored up before the regular season kicks off. If it isn't, it's going to be a long season for the organization defensively once again.