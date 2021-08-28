CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Inmate stabbed to death in Baltimore correctional facility

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 11 days ago
Several inmates are under investigation following a deadly stabbing inside a Baltimore correctional facility.

Shane Burton, 33, was found Friday night by guards working at the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center on Greenmount Avenue.

He'd been held on assault and drug charges.

Although it's unclear what led to the incident, officials say the suspects and Burton were all pretrial detainees.

No staff were involved or injured.

The State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State and Baltimore City Police are continuing to investigate.

