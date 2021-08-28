Krispy Kreme offering 2 free doughnuts for vaccinated guests

If you are currently vaccinated, Krispy Kreme is offering two free doughnuts for vaccinated guests.

As the nation continues to push for everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot, Krispy Kreme says they wanted to show their support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated..

For only one week only, from August 30 to September 5, anyone who shows their vaccination record card will receive two free doughnuts, an Original Glazed® doughnut and an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut.

As long as guests have received one dose of the vaccine, then they are eligible to receive the free treat. A card must be provided as stickers will not be accepted.

This offer can be redeemed at any location, but it is not available through online ordering nor delivery.

For more information, click here.