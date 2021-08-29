Randolph County Board of Education to hold meeting about COVID-19 Sunday

The Randolph County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Sunday to discuss COVID-19 protocols in the district's schools, although little detail has been released about what specifically will be discussed.

The COVID-19-related meeting will take place 2 p.m. Sunday in the R. Alton Cox Resource Center Auditorium at Randolph Community College.

The meeting was first announced this past Thursday.

According to an agenda , the board and superintendent will discuss COVID-19 before heading into closed session.

The agenda item simply states: "Discussion/consideration of the current status of COVID-19 in the Randolph County School System and COVID-19 protocols."

"Starting Monday, students will be going back to classroom to eat lunch," Dr. Stephen Gainey said in Sunday's board meeting.

Masks are currently optional in Randolph County Schools after the school board voted on the decision mid-July .

WFMY News 2 spoke with Randolph County board chair Gary Cook on Saturday ahead of the meeting. He said the possibility of a mask requirement would likely be discussed.

"I am sure that requiring masks will come up," Cook said about Sunday's meeting.

Cook said he wants people to understand that the school district is in a tough situation, and the board may have to make difficult decisions to keep kids in schools.

"Basically the number of kids quarantining are a lot higher than we want to see during the first week," Cook said. "My number one priority is keeping kids in school."

The first week of school for Randolph County Schools was this past week, and already nearly 300 students and staff have been quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 sickness or exposure , Superintendent Stephen Gainey told WFMY News 2.

Randolph County Schools shared video of the first day of school at Seagrove Elementary.

