Incorrect information on bands.

Overall it seem not too bad so far, not too long, sounds ok. But it has 2 major problems to me. Although the unit has the screen in landscape mode, the unit appears to be coded to behave like portrait. So although all look fine initially, after using it a little you begin to realise it's not. For example most apps that are orientation aware reneder themselves different. Maps, Gmail, YouTube and YouTube music all have views split left/right; map on right, info on left; song of left, play list on right and so on. But the head unit does not do this, it tries to put the content top and bottom, like using a phone in portrait. On some apps, it just makes it horrible, like maps where when you view info the map is push to a skinny little band across the top. On some apps like YouTube Music, it breaks it. becuase you loose sight of the track list!! on a phone it would be under the song, but there is no space to do this on the head unit. This applies to all apps. It seems they have just not defined the mode to be landscape.