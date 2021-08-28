Cancel
Cell Phones

Incorrect information on bands.

 7 days ago

I didn't expect this phone to have 4 and 12 which is Tmobile but it was able to connect to it. It does say on specs that it has Band 41. I use the LTE Discovery and I'm very surprise to see those bands being connected. On North American version...

#5g #Tmobile #North American
xda-developers

Landscape view - isn't

Overall it seem not too bad so far, not too long, sounds ok. But it has 2 major problems to me. Although the unit has the screen in landscape mode, the unit appears to be coded to behave like portrait. So although all look fine initially, after using it a little you begin to realise it's not. For example most apps that are orientation aware reneder themselves different. Maps, Gmail, YouTube and YouTube music all have views split left/right; map on right, info on left; song of left, play list on right and so on. But the head unit does not do this, it tries to put the content top and bottom, like using a phone in portrait. On some apps, it just makes it horrible, like maps where when you view info the map is push to a skinny little band across the top. On some apps like YouTube Music, it breaks it. becuase you loose sight of the track list!! on a phone it would be under the song, but there is no space to do this on the head unit. This applies to all apps. It seems they have just not defined the mode to be landscape.
The Windows Club

How to use Enhance audio feature on Windows 11

If you use Windows 11 and want to get a better sound quality from speakers or any other audio output, you can use the Enhance audio feature. It is built into the Windows Settings panel, and you can enable or disable it from there. What is Enhance audio on Windows...
xda-developers

New pixel 4aDE

I just bought my new pixel 4a last day. I living in Greece, my network show me LTE and no 4G. I know that LTE technology is like 4G. I will have any problem with my internet connection? Or quality speaking in my calls?. Can I flash any other firmware...
xda-developers

Watch active 2 Incorrect count

Hi. I have a problem with counting the distance traveled by my watch; my watch is Watch Active 2, when I activate the walking workout option, if I get in the car and drive on the route, that amount is added to the route For example, if I work 7 km and drive 2 km, 9 km will show me walking activity and it will not stop automatically.
xda-developers

Install Mi11i/Mi11x ROM on Poco F3 posible?!

So, im tired of Google contacts and calendar...and my Poco F3 came with that pre-installed instead of Xiaomi/MIUI ones. My question is: can i install via Mi Flashtools the ROM of Mi11i or Mi11x to archieve that?. I have try installing the apk for Miui contacts and dialer but they...
xda-developers

Couple of very odd issues

I've been running my PH-1 on a Android 10 HavocOS GSI I got from (I believe) for a while now, and there are a couple very frustrating problems that I hoped I could get some insight into. Firstly, some apps (the only common thread between them that I've noticed is...
xda-developers

Problem with an Android 10 Phone which is connected via BT to a Windows 10 x64 PC

I hope someone is able to help me with this as I'm about to get crazy concerning this Problem. I have my LG G8s ( Android 10 Ver. V20o-EEA-XX ) with Bluetooth connected to my Windows 10 Pro x64 PC. When I open the Bluetooth properties of the Phone there is a Service called "Flow", which also appears in the Device Manager under the Section "Other Devices" as there isn't a driver installed for it.
imore.com

Pixelmator Pro beta brings Shortcuts to macOS Monterey

A new beta of Pixelmator Pro is available. Version 2.2 brings Shortcuts to macOS Monterey. It's available through the TestFlight beta now. Pixelmator Pro is now available in a new beta that brings with it Shortcut support for macOS Monetery. Version 2.2 Carmel is on the way soon and is...
Phone Arena

Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI

Google Messages allows users to send SMS messages to iOS users and those using a non-RCS Android-flavored messaging app. When using it to communicate with other Android phones running Google Messages, you are connecting via Rich Communication Services (RCS). Instead of using a cellular connection, RCS works with data allowing it to be used via Wi-Fi.
xda-developers

Some Pixel 3 devices are stuck on EDL mode, and nobody knows why

The Pixel 3 series launched in October of 2018, so it’s not that old, certainly not old enough for people to have to worry about random hardware failures. And yet there is a growing number of reports from Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners whose devices are stuck in Emergency Download (EDL) mode. EDL mode is a low-level recovery mode that ships on mobile devices with Qualcomm chipsets, and it’s used for reflashing software when the device otherwise fails to boot. For a phone to suddenly enter EDL mode suggests there’s something seriously wrong with the device that prevents it from booting normally, and that seems to be happening here.
xda-developers

How to manually add your vaccination certificate to Apple Wallet for easy access

In the times of COVID19, every little trick that makes navigating the pandemic a tad easier matters a lot. Unlocking our Face ID iPhones through Apple Watch, when masked for example, is a handy addition that Apple has recently added. But now we’ve reached a point where a lot of places, including cinemas and pubs, ask for proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination certificate when entering their premises. If you don’t have a vaccination proof on your person, you’re likely not getting an easy entry. That is when most people will scramble and dig through their files to find the PDF/screenshot of the vaccination QR code. But a more convenient alternative for iPhone users would be to add the vaccination certificate to Apple Wallet.
xda-developers

Microsoft moves Windows 11 testers in the Dev channel to prerelease builds

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22449 to the Dev channel. That means that those Insiders are no longer getting cumulative updates for the RTM build of Windows 11. It also means that once you install this build, you’ll have to do a clean installation of Windows if you want to roll back.
TechRadar
TechRadar

One Drive for Business was showing incorrect storage levels - here's why

Organizations were unable to use all of their storage space in OneDrive for Business earlier today due to an issue with Microsoft's cloud storage service. As reported by BleepingComputer, some users of the service saw their storage space lowered to the default setting while others were switched to read-only mode and had to delete files in order to free up space.
xda-developers

[GCam] All Basic Features Working

I tried many Google Camera mods from different modders and out of all those NGCam_7.4.104-v2.0_samsung working very will. Image quality improved greatly as expected. You can download APK from this page: NGCam_7.4.104-v2.0_samsung. I have attached the basic config file that I have created. Android OS: Android 11.
xda-developers

Flashing ZIPS Like Gapps or ANX Camera Using FlashFire or AutoFlasher?

Hello, so I have an issue with my phone and, TLDR: I can't flash anything from recovery nor can I even mount any storage there. Can I instead use an app like FlashFire or AutoFlasher to flash ANX Camera? Or is that only for flashing OTA updates and flashing recoveries.
xda-developers

Old tablet with RK2938 chip needs upgrade...

Hi, someone gave me an unused old tablet 10.4" TabTop , with Android 4.0.4, which i want to use as an ip camera screen , and i'm looking some way to upgrade it with a custom rom . The tablet is rooted but i cant find propper twrp version and...
macupdate.com

Pazu Video Cutter for Mac

Pazu Video Cutter makes it easy for you to losslessly split large video files to multiple segments by time, length or keyframe. This video splitting tool supports almost all popular video formats such as AVI, MP4, MOV, M4V, MKV, MPEG, MPG, DAT, VOB, FLV, WMV, etc. It offers cut mode...

