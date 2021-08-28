Cancel
Clare County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clare A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clare County through 500 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Roscommon Township, or 11 miles south of Prudenville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Farwell... Harrison... Lake Lake George... Long Lake... Leota MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

