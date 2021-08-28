Cancel
Fans see potential price hikes as UA seeks 'equity' in baseball tickets

By WholeHogSports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Charlie Kaijo, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball, Arkansas, Southeastern Conference, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. ( Charlie Kaijo ) Arkansas fans call the hogs, Sunday, June 6, 2021 during the seventh inning in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) FAYETTEVILLE...

