Fans see potential price hikes as UA seeks 'equity' in baseball tickets
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Charlie Kaijo, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball, Arkansas, Southeastern Conference, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. ( Charlie Kaijo ) Arkansas fans call the hogs, Sunday, June 6, 2021 during the seventh inning in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) FAYETTEVILLE...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0