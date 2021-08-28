Fans see potential price hikes as UA seeks 'equity' in baseball tickets

Sometimes, all it takes is once. Just one experience at exactly the right time, to make a lifelong baseball fan out of anyone. The first time I took my son to a baseball game, it was a disaster. I’d forgotten to bring him sunglasses or a hat. He had no idea how the game was played or who the Chattanooga Lookouts were and wouldn’t throw his peanut shells on the ground for fear of getting in trouble. His sister wouldn’t stop screaming because she was certain the mascot was coming for her hat (curse you, you giant red monstrosity). Unsurprisingly, I am not the only one who has it out for Looie; the mascot’s costume was recently stolen. In the news article, the Lookouts’ president wondered aloud why someone would do such a thing. To the perpetrator, I just want to say: it was wrong, but I get it. I get it more than anyone.