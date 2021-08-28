Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Taika Waititi, Nick Cave And Olivia Colman Cameos Revealed For The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain – Exclusive

By Ben Travis
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Electrical Life Of Louis Wain isn’t your typical art biopic. For one, it’s directed by Will Sharpe – the creator of Channel 4’s off-kilter comedy-drama Flowers, with its shifting tones blending gags and grief. Plus, it follows an artist – the titular Louis Wain, played by Benedict Cumberbatch – whose most famous works are psychedelic portraits of cats with unsettlingly-large eyes. And then there’s the raft of surprising cameo performers who pop up through the course of the film – several of which Empire can exclusively reveal.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Will Sharpe
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4#Empire#Sci Fi#The Time Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Power of the Dog Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Whistling Cowboy in Netflix Western

Netflix has released a stunning teaser for their upcoming western, The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. Written and directed by famed New Zealand filmmaker, Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same name. In the film, Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a domineering rancher in Montana, who inspires fear and awe in those around him. You can check out the teaser below.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

First look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new period film alongside Claire Foy

Benedict Cumberbatch will play an almost forgotten British artist in upcoming biopic The Electric Life of Louis Wain alongside The Crown's Claire Foy. Having its premiere at Telluride Film Festival today (September 2), the film sees the Sherlock actor sport a moustache to play the London-born painter. Best known for...
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

Rita Ora Rocks Sexy LBD & Snakeskin Boots On Romantic Date Night With Boyfriend Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi put on a loved-up display when they stepped out in Los Angeles for a romantic date night. Rita Ora, 30, looked incredibly chic when she was seen rocking a little black dress and snakeskin boots on a date night with Taika Waititi, 46. The couple stepped out just one week after making their official red carpet debut, and put on a very loved-up display. The singer stunned in a the sleeveless, skintight dress which featured a high neckline, and a pair of knee-high snakeskin printed boots. She wrapped her arm around her New Zealand-born beau, as they left West Hollywood hot spot Delilah following dinner on August 20.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fate of Taika Waititi's show Reservation Dogs revealed after season 1

Marvel director and star Taika Waititi's new show Reservation Dogs has had its fate revealed while season one finishes its run. Airing on FX on Hulu in the US and expected to land on Disney+ internationally, this comedy follows four Indigenous American teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal and rob in order to save in the hopes of escaping the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Benedict Cumberbatch's new movie gets a four-minute standing ovation at Venice

Venice Film Festival has become something of an Oscars launch-pad. Just a quick glance at this year's line-up shows that any actor who wants to be in awards contention is currently in Venice – this year's red carpet will be lined by the casts of Dune (Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson), Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith), and The Last Duel (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch-Claire Foy Starrer ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’: First Clip of Studiocanal, Amazon Studios Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal and Amazon Studios have unveiled the first clip and still of “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Will Sharpe’s anticipated film about the eccentric British artist played by Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), ahead of the movie’s world premiere at Telluride. Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch back the film along with Studiocanal and Amazon Studios. Spanning the late 1800s through to the 1930s, the movie tells the true story of Wain, who was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats, and portrays his close relationship with his wife Emily Richardson, played by Claire Foy, the BAFTA-nominated actor of “The Crown.” The...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Twelve years after her last feature, Jane Campion makes a thrilling return with The Power of the Dog, a work as boldly idiosyncratic, unpredictable and alive with psychological complexity as anything in the revered director’s output. For a filmmaker who has predominantly focused on forensic investigations of the female psyche, this riveting adaptation of the 1967 Thomas Savage novel represents an assured thematic shift to corrosive masculinity and repressed sexuality. The intimately uncomfortable drama is a chamber piece on an epic canvas, driven by transfixing performances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and, in a stunning breakout turn, young...
Moviesimdb.com

Taika Waititi is Reportedly In Talks To Direct A DC Movie

The last several years of Taika Waititi’s career have been pretty eventful, and it looks like he’s ready to keep the momentum going for years to come. According to reports from We Got This Covered, Taika may be on the brink of breaking into the DC Comic Universe. Taika, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and is writing and directing the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, is no stranger to working on comic book inspired projects. However, working with the Dcu would still be a major move for his career. Plus, since he’s already proven that he can put out solid.
MoviesEmpire

Marvel’s Eternals ‘Has The Same Thematic Resonance’ As Nomadland – Exclusive Image

Chloé Zhao’s cinematic one-two punch this year is a particularly wild one. First up, she released affecting drama Nomadland – which swept the Oscars (including Best Picture and Best Director) and continued her rise as one of the most vital directors working today, following The Rider. And now, hot on its heels, comes Zhao’s next film – a Marvel movie unlike any other. Eternals, the latest MCU film following the release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, is a multiple-millennia spanning cosmic comic-book movie, featuring the kind of blockbuster action you’d associate from Kevin Feige’s crew, but plugged into Zhao’s distinctive arthouse sensibilities.
MoviesEmpire

Empire Issue Preview: Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright Celebration, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Many Saints Of Newark

A new film from Edgar Wright is a cinematic event. From the comic genre mash-ups of Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, to the innovative action sequences of Scott Pilgrim and Baby Driver, the British writer-director always delivers. Which makes his upcoming new film even more fascinating – Last Night In Soho sends Wright into psychological thriller territory for the first time, in a time-twisting trawl through the dark heart of London’s neon-lit Soho. To mark its impending arrival, Empire presents an issue all about the man himself – an epic celebration of Edgar Wright, going deep on his latest work, digging into his previous films, and hearing from his greatest collaborators.
Visual ArtIGN

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Emily Painting Clip

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).
MoviesEmpire

James McAvoy Improvises In The Trailer For My Son

Though it triggers the Remake Alert, the presence of original director Christian Carion at the helm of thriller re-work My Son does at least inspire a little more hope. Check out James McAvoy and Claire Foy in the trailer... While the idea of working without a full script might seem...
MoviesScreendaily

TIFF to premiere secret Steven Soderbergh film

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has added the world premiere of a hitherto secret Steven Soderbergh film to the line-up ahead of the festival’s start next week. The film was programmed in collaboration with the veteran filmmaker and further details will be announced in due course. Soderbergh was one of three Oscar show producers earlier this year and last played TIFF with The Laundromat in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy