Taika Waititi, Nick Cave And Olivia Colman Cameos Revealed For The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain – Exclusive
The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain isn’t your typical art biopic. For one, it’s directed by Will Sharpe – the creator of Channel 4’s off-kilter comedy-drama Flowers, with its shifting tones blending gags and grief. Plus, it follows an artist – the titular Louis Wain, played by Benedict Cumberbatch – whose most famous works are psychedelic portraits of cats with unsettlingly-large eyes. And then there’s the raft of surprising cameo performers who pop up through the course of the film – several of which Empire can exclusively reveal.www.empireonline.com
