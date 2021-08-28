Taika Waititi, Nick Cave And Olivia Colman Cameos Revealed For The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain – Exclusive

The last several years of Taika Waititi’s career have been pretty eventful, and it looks like he’s ready to keep the momentum going for years to come. According to reports from We Got This Covered, Taika may be on the brink of breaking into the DC Comic Universe. Taika, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and is writing and directing the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, is no stranger to working on comic book inspired projects. However, working with the Dcu would still be a major move for his career. Plus, since he’s already proven that he can put out solid.