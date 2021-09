You may have heard that some people are brave enough to walk across hot coals, but would you ever attempt to carry coals, or a whole fire, in your hands, for miles and miles?. Cultures from around the world have been doing just that since prehistoric times. Long before the invention of silicone, aluminum, or flame-retardant chemicals, and without computers or even thermometers, Indigenous peoples such as the Cherokee of North America crafted containers that allowed them to carry fire. Cherokee people have been using pots like the ones pictured below to carry hot coals and small fires for thousands of years.