Biden claims China is hiding vital information on origin of coronavirus – 08/28/2021 – World

By Mark Robinson
Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States President Joe Biden said on Friday (27) that the Chinese government was omitting information crucial to understanding the origin of the coronavirus. The statement came after the Democrat gained access to reports from U.S. intelligence agencies on the emergence of the virus. “There is crucial information about the...

Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Yes, Biden is off on vacation

The eagle-eyed GOP maintains an ongoing White House watch, and they don’t miss much. “Joe Biden is headed back on vacation. When Kabul fell, he was on vacation. As the chaotic evacuation began, he slowly came back to the White House and then quickly went back on vacation. And now, after he broke his promise and stranded hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan, he is going back home for yet another vacation. This is Biden’s version of fiddling as Rome burns,” said Tommy Pigott, rapid response director of the Republican National Committee, in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China, Russia Look to Outflank U.S. in Afghanistan

As U.S. forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, surrendering the country to an uncertain future under the Taliban, U.S. President Joe Biden and his top national security advisors preached the importance of diplomacy over military intervention. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid,” Biden said last month.
U.S. PoliticsOmaha.com

US envoy Kerry says China crucial to handling climate crisis

BEIJING (AP) — China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back the rise in global temperatures, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Thursday. The State Department said Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

US Intelligence Community Report on the Origins of the Novel Coronavirus Runs Cover for China

Washington DC, The US Intelligence Community on August 24 delivered a classified report to US President Joe Biden that made no conclusions about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the virus was transmitted to humans naturally through an animal vector or if human transmission was the result of a laboratory mishap. The report, some of which is expected to be declassified in the coming days, is the result of an order from President Biden given in late May for the Intelligence Community to provide another, more thorough assessment of the origins of SARS-CoV-2 within 90 days. The report’s lack of conclusions prompted calls from global health experts, scientists, and politicians for a more urgent international effort to find the source of the pandemic in order to inform future pandemic preparedness. According to The Wall Street Journal, 2 senior US officials said a lack of cooperation from China, where the virus is assumed to have originated, hampered the US investigation.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Analysis: US-China friction complicates progress on climate

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry came to China this week seeking to press the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases to do more in the global effort to hold down the rise in temperature.What he got was renewed demands for Washington to change its stance toward China on a host of other issues from human rights to Taiwan the self-governing island that China claims.The back and forth underscores a divide between the world’s two largest emitters that is complicating chances for a breakthrough agreement on carbon reduction goals at COP26, a United Nations conference to be held in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Biden Presses China to Publish ‘Critical’ Documents COVID Information Following Beijing’s Warning of a “Counter-Attack”

Biden Presses China to Publish ‘Critical’ Documents COVID Information Following Beijing’s Warning of a “Counter-Attack”. President Joe Biden has promised to keep looking into the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak and has pressed China to reveal “important material” that has been withheld. The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated an already tense relationship...

