Ohioans increasingly turn to libraries for coronavirus testing

For many Ohioans, the local library is not just a distributor of books or a gathering place — it's also become the single most practical location to obtain a coronavirus test.

Through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Health announced earlier this year, local libraries have provided thousands of take-home coronavirus tests that were purchased by the state and are distributed to patrons at no charge.

More than 180 library systems, including the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, are participating in the program, which makes Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests available to the public.

Michelle Francis, the Ohio Library Council’s executive director, said the program's popularity has ebbed and flowed, but for a number of reasons — case numbers rising, schools opening, and fall sports getting underway — more Ohioans have used libraries of late as a focal point in coronavirus testing.

"In the past two months, we've seen this surge again in the request for the tests, " Ms. Francis said. "The state is doing everything they can to send them out to libraries. They're sending thousands and thousands of these to our libraries because the demand is there."

Cathy Bartel, director of public services at the Toledo library, said that system this week should pass 10,000 tests distributed since the program’s March start, including 1,500 last week alone.

Way Public Library in Perrysburg, the largest in Wood County, has seen its patrons use more than 3,600 take-home tests since it began distributing them in late April.

The state used libraries largely because they already had the infrastructure in place to efficiently distribute materials directly to the public.

Asymptomatic people can simply pick up take-home tests at branch locations, while symptomatic patrons are asked to call ahead and make arrangements — but the process is almost identical to checking out a book.

"You can't reserve COVID test kits in our catalog, but you certainly can call us, and we do exactly what we would do when you call and say, 'Hey, I want the newest John Grisham book,'" Mrs. Bartel said. "It's exactly the same thing."

Rose Mills, the public relations officer at Way Library, said the program has improved accessibility to testing because it does not cost anything for either the library or the patron, and libraries are already accustomed to community outreach.

If something useful can be loaned or given out, it makes sense for a library to do so, she said.

"We try to make ourselves as useful as possible whenever possible, and because we're right here, smack-dab in the center of the community, most people know where we are," Ms. Mills said. "It's easy to walk in or make a curbside appointment, and people are accustomed to the library and know the library is a welcoming place."

Ms. Francis said one reason the program has been popular is the sheer convenience.

With a smart phone or computer, someone can return home, follow the test directions, and have results within 15 minutes. The kit comes with a free telehealth session provided by eMed.

"We're just happy to have this partnership with the state and to make it available," Ms. Francis said. "The fact that it's so easy and that you can have it all done in 15 from home — and you can have a free telehealth session — that's pretty amazing."

The Toledo library makes the tests available at all 20 of its locations, and also has run no-appointment vaccine clinics and offers help to sign up for vaccines. No library card is needed to obtain a take-home test, though the system caps the limit at five tests per person.

Mrs. Bartel said the testing-kit program has aligned with the library’s overall mission of being a community resource.

"We do provide all kinds of community services, and I think we're a trusted organization in our community,” Mrs. Bartel said. “People feel comfortable coming into their local branch and saying, 'I need help.'”