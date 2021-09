The Notre Dame football team opens up their 2021 regular-season slate against Florida State, and here are three things to watch for. We are officially only days away from the Notre Dame football team opening up their 2021 regular season, as they take on the Florida State Seminoles in primetime. The Irish have had a very active offseason, replacing their defensive coordinator, and losing 14 players to the NFL, but they have reloaded, and are looking forward to another successful season.