Bangor, ME

ALS Walk for a Cure in Bangor

newscentermaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine — The “Walk to Defeat ALS” in Bangor is wrapping up its 3-day event along the waterfront today. Family and support teams have been walking a tribute route marked by signs on their own schedules for this year’s funds and awareness-raising event to encourage social distancing and health safety. More than 100 walkers registered to kick things off on Thursday and today David Doane of Bucksport was walking with a small group. He was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, 30 months ago.

www.newscentermaine.com

