Clayton County, GA

Man shot in the head while inside a car in Clayton County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Man shot inside car, according to Clayton County police (WSB-TV)

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating after a man who was sitting in a car was shot in the head.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Chase Ridge Drive in Riverdale just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was responsive when they arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

His identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting. They have not released any details on potential suspects.

