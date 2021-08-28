All Jasper Co. schools will move to remote learning, citing COVID cases. What to know
Jasper County School District is moving all students to remote learning until at least Sept. 10, Superintendent Rechel Anderson announced Saturday afternoon. Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School moved to remote learning Aug. 23 after the district recorded 24 COVID infections and 96 quarantines — including the school’s entire football, volleyball and cheerleading teams — in the first week of school.www.islandpacket.com
