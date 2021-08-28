Cancel
Jasper County, SC

All Jasper Co. schools will move to remote learning, citing COVID cases. What to know

By Rachel Jones
Island Packet Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper County School District is moving all students to remote learning until at least Sept. 10, Superintendent Rechel Anderson announced Saturday afternoon. Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School moved to remote learning Aug. 23 after the district recorded 24 COVID infections and 96 quarantines — including the school’s entire football, volleyball and cheerleading teams — in the first week of school.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 2

