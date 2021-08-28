AMHERST CITY PARK FUND RAISER – This Traeger Grill is being raffled to raise funds for the construction of Playground equipment to fill an empty space in the Amherst City Park. Tickets are: $10 each, or three for $25 for the drawing, which is to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Make checks payable to: City of Amherst Park Fund, and mail it to P.O. Box 560, Amherst, Tex. 79312, or drop it by the Amherst City Hall. All donations will be accepted, and all donors will receive a nonprofit donation receipt. Contact Jennifer or Rosa at 806-246-3421, with any questions regarding donations or playround plans.