Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

ANITA SOLIS CASTILLO

lambcountyleadernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Solis Castillo, 79, of Lubbock passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Lubbock. She was born Nov. 7, 1941 in Lubbock to Jose Solis and Louisa Gonzalez Solis. Anita married Mike Castillo in Littlefield in 1964. She worked as an account manager at Skybealls for many years. She loved going to garage sales and collecting antiques with her husband. They also enjoyed working outside together. Anita liked listening to Classic music and doing arts and crafts.

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
Lubbock, TX
Obituaries
City
Littlefield, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Classic Music#Antiques#Skybealls#Hillcrest Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy