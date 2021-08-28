Anita Solis Castillo, 79, of Lubbock passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Lubbock. She was born Nov. 7, 1941 in Lubbock to Jose Solis and Louisa Gonzalez Solis. Anita married Mike Castillo in Littlefield in 1964. She worked as an account manager at Skybealls for many years. She loved going to garage sales and collecting antiques with her husband. They also enjoyed working outside together. Anita liked listening to Classic music and doing arts and crafts.