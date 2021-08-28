Cancel
Candyman: Producer Jordan Peele's Slasher Scares Up Sweet CinemaScore

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many pandemic-related delays, Nia DaCosta's Candyman finally hit theaters this weekend. The movie had a strong opening night at the box office and it's been met with some pretty decent reviews. Currently, the movie stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score and 75% audience score. ComicBoook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying "DaCosta elevates the hook-handed character to his rightful throne." The new horror film is also having some success on CinemaScore, earning a B on the site.

