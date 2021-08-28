Candyman: Producer Jordan Peele's Slasher Scares Up Sweet CinemaScore

As the delta variant continues to surge across much of the country — and after the National Association of Theater Owners descended on Las Vegas for CinemaCon— the box office enters another weekend in uncertain times, but with a big debut. The only new wide release, R-rated horror Candyman, opens on roughly 3,400 screens in North America after it was delayed three times over the course of the COVID-19 shutdown. The movie, which was produced by MGM and Jordan Peele’s Monekypaw and is getting a release via Universal, earned $9.1 million over Friday night ticket sales, in addition to its $1.9...