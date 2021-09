Georgia’s offense, hit hard by injuries this month, showed some life Saturday in the football team’s second and what is expected to be the final preseason scrimmage. “The offense had more explosive plays, some good opening drives,” coach Kirby Smart said. “Defensively, we struggled to tackle. I thought we actually tacked better the last scrimmage than we tackled this scrimmage, which is not usually the way it goes. The more you tackle, you get good at. We struggled a little bit with that today. I think it’s something we can work on and hone in on.”