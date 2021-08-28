Watch drone footage of Samsung’s semiconductor campuses in Korea

A while ago, we said Samsung Galaxy Z series pre-orders hit 2021 sales record. No numbers have been provided but now we are learning pre-orders for the new foldable phones from the South Korean tech giant have reached 800,000 units. The number is only for orders in South Korea. This could mean Samsung is successful in pushing the foldable phones to go mainstream in the mobile world. One major reason could be the more affordable prices compared to previous models.