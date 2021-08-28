Cancel
Watch drone footage of Samsung's semiconductor campuses in Korea

By Asif S.
 8 days ago

Samsung Semiconductor is among the world’s biggest semiconductor chip brands. Apart from designing and manufacturing its own chips, the company also makes chips for other brands such as Google, IBM, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. To fabricate those complicated chips, the South Korean firm has multiple state-of-the-art chip factories around the world, including in China, South Korea, and the US. Ever wondered how big they are and how they look?

