Chelsea: Three lessons learnt from the crucial draw at Anfield

By Tan Yi Hao
Cover picture for the articleChelsea travelled to Anfield to take on Liverpool as the two strong title contenders came head to head. In a weekend dominated with headlines of Cristiano Ronaldo’s triumphant homecoming, both teams entered this game more than motivated to prove their respective title credentials. Ultimately, despite the visitors taking an early lead, the subsequent flow of the game was to be set when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Reece James for an apparent handball on the goal line. Mohamed Salah stepped up to slot the penalty home to equalize and the Blues sat deep throughout the second half to earn themselves a valuable point away from home. Here are the lessons learnt from Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1.

