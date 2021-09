Son’s enthusiasm for new KIA Niro car is K.I.A. Buying my first car as a kid was an exciting experience that every young person should have. That didn’t happen for my son, who purchased a KIA believing that he could help save the environment. Instead, the KIA has been giving him all kinds of problems, so much so that he wouldn’t take it with him to college this week. Worse is how the dealer who sold us the car treated me when I went in to have a problem looked at.