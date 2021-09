In the test: How cloud gaming services fare on iPhones, iPads & Macs. Whether as a Viking warrior, as a hacker or in the skin of a football professional: The adventures in the most exciting video games of the last few months have been denied to Apple customers. Because titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil Village or FIFA 21 have not appeared for macOS or iOS. And the option of starting halfway modern Windows games on a second partition via boot camp is no longer available on the fast Macs with M1 processors.