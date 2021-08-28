New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Lynx vs. New York, 7 p.m. at Target Center, Bally Sports North. Lynx update: The Lynx have won two in a row, including a victory over Seattle a week ago. This is the second of four games in a row at Target Center, a homestand that comes after a stretch of playing 10 of 13 games on the road. The Lynx and Liberty have split two games, with the Lynx winning 88-78 Aug. 15 at home in the first game following the Olympic break. ... C Sylvia Fowles is coming off an historic, 29-point, 20-rebound, four-steal, three-block game in a 76-70 victory over the Storm Aug. 24. F Napheesa Collier had 18 in that game. Both Collier and F Damiris Dantas have struggled with their shot of late — especially on three-pointers — but both hit crucial threes down the stretch vs. Seattle. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said Collier has been battling plantar fasciitis this season; the three days off Reeve gave her high-minute players this week should really help her.
