Tim McGraw on the moment he asked wife Faith Hill for help with his drinking: 'She just grabbed me and hugged me'
Tim McGraw is recalling the moment he asked for help getting sober. The “I Like It, I Love It” singer opened up in a new essay for Esquire about turning to his wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, about his drinking. He wrote, “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up.’ I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’www.aol.com
Comments / 16