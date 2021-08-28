Cancel
Tennis

Players to watch in the US Open men’s draw as Novak Djokovic chases history

By Marc Berman
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 U.S. Open set to begin on Monday in Flushing Meadows, here are five players to watch for in the men’s draw. Despite winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic doesn’t come in with momentum after a bad showing at the Olympics and deciding to skip the hard-court tune-ups. But he has won 20 majors and can’t have more motivation as he attempts to become the first to win the Grand Slam in 52 years. Djokovic would have to commit a bank robbery to get disqualified by Open officials this fortnight.

nypost.com

