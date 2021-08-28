Highland BZA Denies Sign Variance Application
The Highland County Board of Zoning Appeals has denied the sign variance application from the proposed Family Dollar store in Monterey. At it’s meeting on August 26, BZA members voted unanimously to deny the application. The variance was a request for larger signs and an illuminated sign along the road. With the denial of the application, Family Dollar will be bound by the town’s ordinance, which does not allow an illuminated sign and requires a smaller size.www.alleghenymountainradio.org
