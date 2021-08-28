Helias falls to Hannibal in season-opening game

Helias (0-1) opened its season a class higher than last year against a solid Hannibal (1-0) team on its own turf. Wasting no time, the Pirates scored three times in the opening quarter and never let their foot of the pedal to win 54-20. Hannibal quarterback Courtland Watson led the charge with five touchdowns and was backed by a lockdown defense. The highlight for the Crusaders came in the form of junior quarterback Drew Miller, who threw over 60 yards on multiple plays.