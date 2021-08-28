Cancel
Dolphins Frontrunners For Deshaun Watson?

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite no clarity having emerged on the Deshaun Watson legal front, trade buzz has resurfaced. Long connected to a possible run at the Texans quarterback, the Dolphins may well have circled back to pursuing him. The Dolphins are believed to be the favorites to acquire the embattled passer, Charles Robinson...

