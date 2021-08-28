Cancel
Entertainment

ScripTeast 16: Only few days left to apply

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not miss a chance to develope your project with ScripTeast!. The mission of ScripTeast is to support the best CEE writers, providing them with the wisest advice and expertise of top international professionals. Our goal is, as always, to help scriptwriters navigate the industry, never give up, and make films for the burgeoning global audience. So far, 46 films have been made to box office and critical acclaim.

Celebrities

Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Hunger Games and Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tucci revealed that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue that was too large to operate on and had to be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo." For Tucci, the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer were especially difficult as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci battled breast cancer before dying in 2009 at the age of 47.
Celebrities

BCG’s Drea Dominque Takes Safaree On A Ride On “I Know You Want It”

Bad Girls Club-turned-singer Drea Dominque is on the prowl for a bad boy in the new video for her latest single “I Know You Want It.”. Enlisting Travis Kr8te on the beat and Marcus Paulk behind-the-lens, Dominque with a Cabbriean vibe seduces her featured artist and fellow popular reality star, Safaree, who authenticates the new sound with a catchy lover boy lyric. Drea connects with Safaree to deliver an arguable “Song of the Summer.”
Independence, MO

SantaCaliGon Days is back with a few changes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — TheSantaCaliGon festival in Independence is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. The festival typically draws 300,000 people over five days. It went away last year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, organizers decided to bring it back, convinced it can be done safely. "First...
Music

Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer

Rising singer/songwriter Maeve Steele recently released her new single and video called "Shimmer" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I wrote this song in the summer of 2020, shortly after graduating college and moving to LA. Along with the lockdown and uncertainty of a new phase of life came an overwhelming sense of staleness. Writing had always been a means of exploration of what I was feeling, and suddenly I was at a point where I just didn't have much to write about. Like so many others in need of inspiration, I turned to Joan Didion. I reread her essay "Why I Write," and something in it really resonated with me. She explains that, to her, writing does not have to be a vessel for some great discovery or transfer of knowledge, but instead it is an just be a means of communicating the images that "shimmer around the edges." We all experience the world, and we all experience it differently - writing is just one way to communicate it. That sentiment, along with the word shimmer itself, struck a chord with me. As simple as it sounds, Didion reminded me that I didn't have to write about how I was feeling, I could write about what I wanted to be feeling. Lyrically, this song came from that mindset.
Festival

FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Ileana Stanculescu Festival Coordinator of CinéDOC-Tbilisi Film Festival

FNE's Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Ileana Stanculescu, Festival Coordinator for CinéDOC-Tbilisi. Ileana shares with us the challenges the festival faces after the pandemic forced 2020 to be a hybrid event and 2021 to go online. She shares how the festival is meeting these challenges by cooperating with local TV broadcasters and sharing experiences with other festivals. The festival takes place from 15 August to 15 September 2021.
Movies

PRODUCTION: Veit Helmer In Production with German/Georgian Coproduction Gondola

TBILISI: German director/screenwriter Veit Helmer is in production with Gondola, a feature film he is currently shooting in the Georgian mountains. This German/Georgian coproduction is the second project by Helmer with Georgia’s Natura Film as a minority coproducer, after The Bra, which premiered at the Tokyo Film Festival in 2018.
Movies

Slovak 107 Mothers goes to Venice

We are thrilled to announce that Slovak film 107 Mothers will world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (1 – 11 September 2021). The Peter Kerekes' fiction debut produced by well established production company Punkchart films will compete with 18 titles in the Orizzonti section, dedicated to films that represent the lastest aesthetic and expressive trends in the international cinema.
Movies

Movies are returning to the Theaters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Movies are back and theater are re-opening. Sean O’Connell content director for Cinema blend is here to preview 3 movies that will be coming to a theater near you. People are feeling safe going back to the movies and Hollywood has put a lot of big films in the queue from Marvel to James Bond to accommodate people returning to the theaters.
World

FESTIVALS: Animattikon 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Cyprus In Person and Online

PAPHOS: The 4th edition of the Animattikon International Animation Festival in Paphos will take place 6-12 September 2021 both in person and online, but most of the physical activities will be held outdoors. The programme includes film screenings, talks and installations. The official selection counts more than 80 short animated...
Movies

PRODUCTION: Italian/Czech Coproduction Terezín Starts Filming in Czech Republic

PRAGUE: The Italian/Czech coproduction Terezín by Gabriele Guidi, coproduced by Three Brothers Production, started shooting in Prague on 30 August 2021. The production is supported by the Prague Film Fund. Creative producer Kristýna Kamenická of Three Brothers told FNE that the filming of this English language drama will continue until...
Movies

Tudor Chirilă is presenting the programme of the Astra Film Festival 2021

`The Documentary is bringing that area of balance one needs to understand the world`, says the artist. Tudor Chirilă recommends the programme of the 28th edition of the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu. In his message, which will be screened at the opening of the festival, Tudor Chirilă refers to the importance of documentary film, respectively to the impact that a cultural event such as the Astra Film Festival can have on the audience. The opening event will take place on Sunday, September 5th (6pm), at The Lake Stage in the Astra Museum. The Astra Film Festival in Sibiu will take place between September 5th-12th in open air, in cinemas and online. Like last year, the audience will enjoy float-in film screenings as part of a special programme called `The Lifeboats`.
TV Series

Life Goes On Revival in Development; Kellie Martin to Star and Produce

ABC’s groundbreaking family drama Life Goes On is getting a new lease on you-know-what. Warner Bros. Television is developing a revival of the ’90s series, with original cast member Kellie Martin (Becca) set to star and produce. Chad Lowe, whose HIV-positive character Jesse died in the original show, will return solely as a producer. (An earlier version of this story hinted at a possible on screen return for Lowe, but a Warner Bros. rep has since shot down that speculation.)
Movies

Dear John Ending, Explained

‘Dear John’ is a 2010 romantic drama that follows the story of a soldier and a college student who fall in love but are kept apart by the serviceman’s repeated deployments. Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks and set around the tragic events of 9/11, the film pulls a lot of heartstrings, and slowly builds the central relationship, while also mixing in references to autism. Both John (Channing Tatum) and Savannah (Amanda Seyfried) seem to be victims of their circumstances who have an innate need to be of service, but does that ultimately tear their relationship apart? Does John even survive after being shot in action? Let’s take a look at where the ending of ‘Dear John’ leaves our central characters. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Music
Alt 101.7

Indies Only Playlist for August 28, 2021

This last week was a BIG week for Indies Only! Not only did Future Islands drop a new song but so did They Might Be Giants and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats!. Not to mention we had other new tracks from Parquet Courts, Wilderado, Villagers, and even Birmingham's Taylor Hollingsworth!
Movies
AM 1390 KRFO

Disney Is Making a ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel

It may not have set the world on fire from a box-office perspective, at least at first, but Disney is apparently pleased with the performance of its most recent blockbuster, Jungle Cruise. The film, based on the long-running Disneyland attraction, opened in late July and has continued to draw in audiences all through August. Last weekend, it crossed $100 million in ticket sales in the U.S. (It’s grossed another $87 million overseas.)
Movies

FNE at Venice 2021: See How the FIPRESCI Critics Rate the Films So Far

VENICE: FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Venice Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Orizzonti, Venice Days and Critics Week giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights to what critics in many different countries think about the programme.
Huber Heights, OH

Incubus to rock the Rose on Sunday

Like most groups, Incubus had its summer concert plans sidelined by the COVID-19 shutdowns in March 2020. The multiplatinum-selling band, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, Sept. 5, didn’t let the pandemic completely silence its music. That April, Incubus went forward with plans to release “Trust...
