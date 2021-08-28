Cancel
Updates On The Evacuation Efforts In Kabul

 7 days ago

The days that U.S. troops have left in Afghanistan can now be counted on one hand. And while people inside Hamid Karzai International Airport are still being evacuated, those gathered at the gates outside are vulnerable to terrorist attacks. Yesterday, the U.S. military launched an unmanned airstrike on an ISIS-K target. That group has claimed responsibility for Thursday's deadly bombing at the airport.

