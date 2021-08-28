Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Thousands To Gather In Washington And Cities Nationwide For Voting Rights

NPR
 7 days ago

On this day in 1963, hundreds of thousands of people converged in the nation's capital for the March on Washington. Activists hope to recreate some of that energy today with events in Washington, D.C.. and elsewhere across the country to push for action on voting rights. NPR political correspondent Juana Summers is out among thousands of marchers now in the nation's capital. Juana, thanks for being with us.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Legislatures#Gerrymandering#Campaign Finance#Npr#Democrats#House#Democratic#Supreme Court#Republicans#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StateNPR

Week In Politics: Restrictive Abortion Law Goes In Effect In Texas

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It just seems - I know this sounds ridiculous - almost un-American. President Biden yesterday when asked about a new Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person who's seeking an abortion. The Supreme Court refused to block the law this week, and it effectively bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
Washington, DCHoya

Georgetown Students Join National Call for Voting Rights, DC Statehood

Georgetown University students joined thousands of people protesting in favor of national voting rights and Washington, D.C. statehood during a march to the National Mall on Aug. 28. Students and organizations including Georgetown’s chapter of Students for D.C. Statehood called for the passage of several bills related to suffrage at...
Phoenix, AZdowntowndevil.com

Crowds gather to rally for voting rights

Hundreds of Arizonans gathered to mark the 58th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech Saturday in Phoenix and rallied for equal voting rights among all Americans as recent state legislatures passed bills restricting voting abilities earlier this year. Arizona was just one of 94 other marches that happened...
Politicssdvoice.info

Thousands March on For Voting Rights, D.C. Statehood

Like the suppressive bills passed and on the table in Republican-led states and the reluctance by some Democratic senators to abolish the filibuster, the sweltering heat and suffocating humidity only proved as two more obstacles that thousands of Americans refused to let stand in their way. Marchers rallied in the nation’s capital and cities across the country, demanding passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the For the People Act, and for D.C. statehood.
AdvocacyNBC Washington

In Photos: Thousands Rally in DC for Voting Rights

Thousands of people rallied and marched through Washington, D.C., in sweltering heat Saturday, advocating for voting rights and other social justice issues. Mayor Muriel Bowser called for the District to be admitted to the union as the 51st state and for 750,000 residents to gain voting representation in Congress. For...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Crowd marches, gathers to show support for voting rights in Dubuque

About 50 people gathered midday Saturday at the Bee Branch Creek amphitheater in Dubuque to show their support for voting rights. The March On For Voting Rights Rally began with dozens of people marching over from Comiskey Park, bearing signs proclaiming "Protect voting rights" and "March on against voter suppression."
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Columbia NAACP chapter joins thousands across nation for voting rights rally

The Columbia chapter of the NAACP and community members gathered at the Second Missionary Baptist Church to rally for voting rights. The local rally was inspired by the rallies that took place earlier Saturday in the nation’s capital. Columbia advocates joined thousands of voting rights supporters across the country on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Nationwide Marches For Voting Rights Planned For August 28

This Aug. 28, on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, his eldest son is leading more than 100 organizations to unite behind voting rights. Martin Luther King III and other civil rights leaders have scheduled a march in Washington and cities across the country demanding that Congress pass legislation to protect and expand voting rights at a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have passed or introduced hundreds of new voting restrictions.
POTUSNPR

Biden Surveys Hurricane Damage In Lousiana

President Biden's trip to Louisiana yesterday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ida came as his administration faces a number of major crises, from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to another COVID surge. We're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Good morning, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Hi. SIMON:...
Presidential Electionnolangroupmedia.com

Congressman Rogers Votes to Halt House Democrats’ Spending Spree

Instead of voting on a bipartisan infrastructure package for the American people this week, House Democrats paved the way for their $3.5 Trillion filibuster-proof taxing and spending spree. The package is the central part of Washington Democrats’ agenda, as crafted by socialist leader Sen. Bernie Sanders. Congressman Hal Rogers voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy