Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Implications for Vikings from Gardner Minshew Trade to Eagles

By Vikings Territory
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL roster cuts are on the horizon — every team must shrink to 53 men by August 31 — so roster moves are happening as the preseason winds down. A trade hit the NFL news stratosphere on Saturday morning as the Americana-laced Gardner Minshew was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-Round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gardner Minshew Trade#Americana#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Minshew Mania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars sign Devin Smith after trading Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are making major moves ahead of next month's season opener and stealing some of college football's opening-weekend thunder along with them. Shortly after trading quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars announced the signing of former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Here’s what the Gardner Minshew trade means for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and the Eagles’ ‘quarterback factory’

There was no reason for Jalen Hurts or Joe Flacco to be surprised, or even resentful, that the Eagles traded for a quarterback who has had significant starting experience. After all, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman famously used the term “quarterback factory” to describe his philosophy after the 2020 draft, when he picked Jalen Hurts in the second round even though Carson Wentz, at the time, was ensconced as the franchise quarterback.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Philadelphia Eagles 53 Man Roster Reactions | Diehard Eagles Podcast (Ep. 36)

On the latest Diehard Eagles Podcast the crew gives out their reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles 53 man roster. The guys give their analysis on the Gardner Minshew trade, the rise of Quez Watkins and whether Jalen Hurts should have played more in the preseason. Plus it looks like Zach Ertz is here to stay, what does that mean for Dallas Goedert‘s role on the team? Closing the podcast out they give out their final stock up and stock down for the camp.
NFL247Sports

Philadelphia Eagles re-sign Hassan Ridgeway

Former Texas star Hassan Ridgeway is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, just a few days after the Eagles waived him, according to Pro Football Talk. With multiple players heading to injured reserve, Ridgeway is on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Ridgeway played both of the last two seasons for the Eagles,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles claim CB Andre Chachere off waivers from the Colts

The Eagles were awarded a waiver claim on Thursday, adding former Colts cornerback Andre Chachere to the 53-man roster. A physical cornerback at 6-0, 197 pounds, Chachere spent the 2020 season on the Colts practice squad and he previously spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2019), Detroit Lions (2018-19), and Houston Texans (2018).
NFLchatsports.com

Sidney Jones might be the answer to the Seahawks CB worries

Dec 22, 2019; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22) reacts after a fourth down stop during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks seem to be trying to find cornerbacks that are going to help...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Samuels is the offensive Andre Chachere

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles looked absolutely flush with talent at the running back position. From homegrown draftees like Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, to waiver wire claims Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley, practice squad signees like Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard, who was initially traded for and then later signed as a mid-season free agent one season later, many openly questioned how the team would maintain their sheer volume of talent, with four, maybe even five running backs looking destined for the initial 53 man roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Tony Romo believes Philadelphia is going to be a “surprise team”

Romo then took things one step further and, while acknowledging it would be an uphill battle to do so, the Eagles could “surprise” a lot of people. “I think the Eagles are going to be a surprise team. If you go in and think they’re really not ready, they could shock a lot of people and go 10-6 or 11-5 very quickly,” Romo said. “That’s an uphill battle right now but I still think they have a lot of talented players and the coaching staff is good.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy