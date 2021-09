If you've ever played through an escape room, you'll be sure to have some fun with this interesting take on mystery adventure games. In Twelve Minutes, you play as a man who comes home from a long day at work to find his wife planning a romantic evening. However, over the next 12 minutes, this romantic evening quickly takes a turn when a cop appears at the door, charges your wife with murder, and beats you to death. You awake inside your apartment while standing at the door only to hear your wife humming the same tune to herself with candles on the table and you're greeted with a hello kiss. Well, I guess time has reset so you must figure out what's happening and how to break out of the loop; hopefully, while keeping you and your wife alive and out of trouble.