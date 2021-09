SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media Saturday after the 56-9 win over Abilene Christian. Here's everything Dykes said in his postgame press conference. Opening statement: "It was good to see that our guys I thought were ready to play. I thought we came out with a different mind and focused and thought we played hard throughout the game. Just happy to see us, sometimes games like that, can kind of get out of hand a little bit, look sloppy, but it was good to see the guys that had a chance to go in the game.