Orange County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of deputy who died after contracting COVID-19

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who served the Southeast Texas community for more than two decades.

Deputy Craig Boudreaux, 59, died Saturday morning after being hospitalized for more than a week due to COVID-19 complications, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Boudreaux began working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 and retired at the top of 2020.

Boudreaux also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1984-1988. The Marine veteran leaves behind a son, according to the sheriff’s office.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, at BridgePoint Church in Bridge City. Reverend Richard Landry will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.



Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at BridgePoint Church in Bridge City.

Boudreaux is the most recent deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to lose his battle with COVID-19.

Orange County Sheriff's deputy John Badeaux died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after battling the coronavirus for several weeks in the hospital.

Southeast Texas reached a new record Friday with 705 new cases of the coronavirus reported across the eight-county region. Jefferson County accounted for 529 of those new cases.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

