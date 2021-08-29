Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Small plane crashes in backyard of Upstate home

By Renee Wunderlich
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0BID_0bfuIMs300

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg fire crews and city police are investigating after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a home along St. James Drive on Saturday afternoon.

"I just heard something making noise. I thought it was just a limb breaking. Then I look around and see something white coming out of the trees...and it was a plane!" said Sammy Middlebroka, who witnessed the crash as he was outside cleaning his truck, "There was this woman coming out of the airplane. And she got the rest of them out by the time we got there."

Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials said.

"I don't want to speculate on the condition of the patients, but the fact that this didn't hit a house, they didn't crash and burn, it could have been much worse for those three," said Brad Hall, Assistant Chief for Spartanburg Fire Department.

Fire crews stabilized the plane from falling down from a tree and used foam to keep fuel from leaking or sparking a fire.

It is unclear what caused this plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is going to the scene to investigate, Spartanburg fire officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

637K+
Followers
96K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Accidents
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Upstate#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Grand Isle, LAPosted by
CNN

Man in critical condition after shark attack in Gulf of Mexico

(CNN) — A man was in critical condition after a shark attacked him, partially severing his leg, when he fell overboard while untangling fishing nets from a boat propeller in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard said a medical helicopter transferred the 64-year-old man to a hospital early Friday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

13 injured, including 4-year-old, in at least 9 Chicago shootings overnight

(CNN) — At least 13 people were injured in nine shootings overnight in Chicago, according to police. A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Ida recovery could be slowed by rain this holiday weekend

Labor Day is usually the signal that summer is coming to an end, and it has been a summer for the record books. Summer was plagued by record drought, wildfires and multiple landfalling tropical systems, so maybe Mother Nature is finally giving us a break. For those still cleaning up from Hurricane Ida this break is welcomed relief.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

How many people have died from Covid-19? We may never know

(CNN) — The simple truth is that far, far too many people have died from Covid-19. In the US, where vaccines have been widely available for months, it's a shocking number of people -- but while the official total will soon reach 650,000, the sad fact is we don't know the exact number and probably won't for some time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy