Apple Will Repair iPhone 12s with Audio Issues for Free

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has agreed to fix audio issues in some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured through April 2021 for free. “Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module,” an Apple Support document notes. “Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.”

#Iphone 11#Iphone 12#Apple Will Repair#Audio Issues For Free#Apple Support#Ios
