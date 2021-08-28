Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man arrested for OUI nearly five times over the legal limit during morning commute

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, August 25, just after 7:30 a.m. Trooper Paul Dabene, assigned to the State Police-Weston Barracks, was called to assist in a motor vehicle stop of an erratic Chevy Cruze sedan on Route 90 Eastbound in Framingham. Trooper Dabene made contact with the operator of the erratic vehicle, Ryan Carey, 41, of Douglas. Immediately upon engaging CAREY in conversation, Trooper Dabene was able to note several signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.

