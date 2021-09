Two different facts seemed undeniable after qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. One, George Russell is fantastic. Two, Eau Rouge is not, at least not any more, and planned changes to that part of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit are long overdue. Lando Norris' crash in Q3 at that part of Spa-Francorchamps was the most recent example. Thankfully, the McLaren driver has been cleared to race on Sunday having passed medical check-ups, but it was another frightening moment at one of F1's most contentious corners.