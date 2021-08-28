Cancel
Family Relationships

Thomas Rhett’s Daughter’s Drawing Of Him Has Him ‘Borderline Crying’

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing quite like the love that a father has for his daughter. This unique bond was on full display Friday as Thomas Rhett gushed over a picture his daughter, Willa Gray, drew of him and his wife. In his own words, it had him "borderline crying." "Willa Gray’s...

bobbybones.iheart.com

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
Person
Thomas Rhett
#Borderline#Drawing
