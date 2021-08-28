“The boy had multiple broken bones and a skull fracture”, 4-year-old boy beaten to death by his foster father
According to the court documents, a 30-year-old foster father has been indicted for killing his 4-year-old foster son. Officials say that he already faced a count of aggravated child abuse, but the indictment on Thursday upgraded his second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder for the death of his 4-year-old foster son on April 21, from what investigators described as blunt force trauma.davenportjournal.com
