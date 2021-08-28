Cancel
Memphis, TN

Church Of God In Christ is going virtual for its Holy Convocation

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
The Church Of God In Christ is moving this year’s Holy Convocation to a virtual event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement to members , Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard said that the move from in-person events to virtual was made after a recommendation from COGIC’s Global Health & Wellness committee, which is a council who is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on in-person gatherings.

Because of the move to virtual, there will be no onsite services, meetings, or events, and COGIC leaders are discouraging travel to Memphis for that week.

COGIC said everyone who registered will receive information on how registration and hotel deposits will be refunded.

This all comes after COGIC canceled all in-person events last year, with the exception of the Leadership Conference, and this year’s events were all virtual.

