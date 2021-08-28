Cast your vote for Lootpress Player of the Week!
With all of the Week 1 action wrapped up it’s time to pick a Player of the Week.
Who do you think had the best performance to open the season?
- Elijah Redfern – The Beckley sophomore made an impact on both ends of the field, hauling in three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while intercepting two passes on defense, returning one of them for a touchdown in a 39-12 win over Riverside
- Cameron Manns – The Shady Spring quarterback completed eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing three times for 18 yards and another score.
- Chandler Johnson – The Wyoming East junior ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns while also picking up a sack on defense as the Warriors beat Westside 28-6.
- Atticus Goodson – The Independence all-stater carried the ball 19 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 47-0 win over rival Liberty.
- Andre Merriam-Harshaw – Much like the other candidates on this list, the junior running back delivered on both ends. Merriam-Harshaw rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns while sacking PikeView quarterback Peyton Greer two times in a 36-7 win over PikeView on Thursday.
- Judah Price – Goodson wasn’t the only Patriot to have a stellar opener. Price made the most of his five carries, compiling 150 yards on the ground and scoring twice.
- Kaleb Clark – The Nicholas County running back carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards and a touchdown as the Grizzlies picked up a big 27-25 win over Class AAA Oak Hill Friday night.
