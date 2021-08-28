Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Cast your vote for Lootpress Player of the Week!

By Tyler Jackson
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhYng_0bfu1ezP00
Beckley's Elijah Redfern scored three touchdowns in Friday's win over Riverside. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

With all of the Week 1 action wrapped up it’s time to pick a Player of the Week.

Who do you think had the best performance to open the season?

  • Elijah Redfern – The Beckley sophomore made an impact on both ends of the field, hauling in three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while intercepting two passes on defense, returning one of them for a touchdown in a 39-12 win over Riverside
  • Cameron Manns – The Shady Spring quarterback completed eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing three times for 18 yards and another score.
  • Chandler Johnson – The Wyoming East junior ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns while also picking up a sack on defense as the Warriors beat Westside 28-6.
  • Atticus Goodson – The Independence all-stater carried the ball 19 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 47-0 win over rival Liberty.
  • Andre Merriam-Harshaw – Much like the other candidates on this list, the junior running back delivered on both ends. Merriam-Harshaw rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns while sacking PikeView quarterback Peyton Greer two times in a 36-7 win over PikeView on Thursday.
  • Judah Price – Goodson wasn’t the only Patriot to have a stellar opener. Price made the most of his five carries, compiling 150 yards on the ground and scoring twice.
  • Kaleb Clark – The Nicholas County running back carried the ball 22 times for 143 yards and a touchdown as the Grizzlies picked up a big 27-25 win over Class AAA Oak Hill Friday night.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Football
City
Oak Hill, WV
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judah#The Warriors#American Football#Westside 28 6#Liberty#Pikeview#Goodson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
Lootpress

Midland Trail powers past Tolsia

Midland Trail picked up its first win of the season, beating Tolsia 34-20 in Hico Friday evening. Ayden Simms was stellar for the Patriots, rushing once for 28 yards and catching two passes for 85 yards. He made the most of all three touches, turning all of them into scores. On defense he picked off two passes.
Summers County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Cavaliers pick up road win at Summers

Hinton – Greenbrier West bounced back from a week one loss with a 20-6 win on the road at Summers County. Ty Nickell ran for 121 yards and one touchdown and Cole Vandall added a score from one yard out. Vandall also tossed a touchdown pass to Chase McClung that covered 42 yards.
Nicholas County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Grizzlies use big fourth quarter to top Shady

Shady Spring – Nicholas County scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, breaking a tie with Shady Spring in a 38-14 win over the Tigers Friday night in Shady Spring. For the second straight week Kaleb Clark was tremendous for the Grizzlies, rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Cameron...
Bluefield, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Geso’s game-winner lifts Tigers over Bluefield

Princeton – If you had told Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo before the game that his all-state quarterback Grant Cochran wouldn’t complete a pass against Class AA power Bluefield until late in the fourth quarter, he wouldn’t have panicked. “I would’ve said we better be running it good,” Pedigo said....
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Spartans use explosive plays to top Flying Eagles

Beckley – The landscape was not the O.K. Corral Friday night. Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton were nowhere to be found. However, two of West Virginia’s best gunslingers led their posses out on the turf at Van Meter Stadium for their own version of a wild west showdown – the I-64 shootout.
Princeton, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: Princeton sweeps tri-match

Princeton – The Princeton Tigers emerged victorious from a their tri-match Thursday, beating Nicholas County 2-1 and PikeView 2-0 in Princeton. The Tigers won the first match against Nicholas County with a 25-16 victory in the first set, but faltered in their second, dropping it 25-21. In the third they came out scorching, putting the Grizzlies away with a 25-13 showing.
Oak Hill, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Oak Hill races past Westside

Oak Hill – Leonard Farrow rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oak Hill past Westside, 54-6 Friday. Omar Lewis added two scores and rushed for 52 yards on nine carries. Blake Bledsoe scored for Westside on a 10-yard run. Oak Hill (1-1) travels to Princeton Friday, while...
GolfPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Golf: Cook and Walls lead Westside to win at Grandview

Throw in a little wind, along with some wet conditions and the golf course at Grandview Country Club can get a bit tricky. Westside sophomore standout Kerri-Anne Cook was not the least bit fooled Thursday. Cook started fast and finished strong to help lead the Renegades to a tri-match win...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Beckley Football Hall of Fame inductees announced

Beckley – The 2021 Beckley Football Hall of Fame inductees were announced Thursday morning and include several standout Flying Eagles from the last decade. Johnny Ray Williams (Class of 2009) – Williams was a four-year letterman and a part of a playoff team in 2005. Brent Osborne (Class of 2015)...
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Football: Old rivalries renewed in Week 2 clashes

Week 1 of the prep football season was highlighted by heated rivalries. Week 2 doesn’t project to be much different. Beckley welcomes in its oldest for in Greenbrier East, Greenbrier West makes the trip down to Summers County and Princeton hosts Mercer County rival Bluefield. Back in Beckley. Friday’s matchup...
NFLPosted by
Lootpress

Terps, Mountaineers face off in first meeting since 2015

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — In both of Michael Locksley’s stints as a Maryland assistant, the Terrapins would play West Virginia regularly. To him, this series is significant — although the teams haven’t met in a while. “I think the people, the former players, and our fans that are really...

Comments / 0

Community Policy